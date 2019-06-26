The ‘4th on 53rd’ parade to mark its 28th Anniversary

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

With Independence Day right around the corner, the “4th on 53rd” Parade and Picnic is coming back for its 28th anniversary. The staple community event is a way for local Hyde Parkers to celebrate an “old fashioned July Fourth.”

Since launching in 1992, the parade has represented the diversity in Hyde Park. It has stuck to its motto of being a “parade where everyone marches.” That has always included politicians, such as Tony Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President and former alderman of the 4th Ward, and Barbara Flynn Currie, former Illinois State Representative of the 25th district, and everyday Hyde Parkers.

This year, the Fourth will fall on Thursday and the parade will start at 11 a.m. The parade staging will take place at 54th and Old Lake Park Avenue in the Hyde Park Bank Parking lot. Bike decorating begins at 10 a.m. and the assembly is at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will head south on Lake Park Avenue, east on 55th Street, north on Hyde Park Boulevard and then west on 53rd Street, ending at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. so drivers are warned to avoid those streets during parade time.

The parade is free for all to join in the fun. For those interested in volunteering, you can sign up online at 4thon53rd.com.

s.smylie@hpherald.com