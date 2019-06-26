U. of C. host women’s lacrosse prospect clinic in July

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The University of Chicago Maroons women’s lacrosse program and head coach Kate Robinson will host a summer prospect clinic on Friday, July 12 at Stagg Field.

The event will be conducted by the UChicago women’s lacrosse staff and current players as a unique opportunity for prospective student-athletes (grades 9-11) to experience the demands of college lacrosse in a positive and instructive environment.

The clinic starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include women’s lacrosse drills and instruction designed to replicate the daily training environment of the current student-athletes on campus, along with a competitive game-like segment.

Clinic participants will be able to meet members of the current team as they assist with the clinic and share their recruiting and collegiate lacrosse experiences firsthand. In addition to meeting members on the team, the group is offering an optional campus tour at the end of the clinic session.

The clinic costs $150 per participant and covers camp instruction, lunch and a UChicago Lacrosse t-shirt. Participants need to bring their own equipment.

For more information about the camp contact assistant Coach Randy Vite at rvite@uchicago.edu or 773-702-5573.

