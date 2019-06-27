The Older Women’s League will host its last meeting

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

After 30 years of supporting women 40 years old and older, the Hyde Park chapter of the Older Women’s League is ending its run.

On Saturday, June 29, the organization will host its last meeting at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting will coincide with OWL’s 30h anniversary.

During the meeting, there will be an opportunity for OWL members to recount memories of the past meetings, friendships that they have developed and the work they have done to advocate for middle age and older women. There will be a reception with cake and champagne at the end of the program.

s.smylie@hpherald.com