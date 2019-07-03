Authorities respond to disturbed man at Promontory Point

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Emergency services responded to a man in distress at Promontory Point Wednesday around 2 p.m.

A Chicago Park District employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the man jumped into the shallow water on the southern side of the Point and hurt his leg. In addition to patrol cars, ambulances and fire trucks, a helicopter, patrol boats and a team of divers also responded.

Authorities eventually took him to a local hospital.

“He seemed disturbed,” said sunbather Kristy Baker after the incident, recalling that, though the man was yelling at people, he was not violent.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com