Metra: Downtown power outage to blame for Tuesday evening service disruptions

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A 4:35 p.m. power outage at Metra’s Jackson Boulevard substation led to the stand-still on the Electric District lines Tuesday evening that “could not have happened at a worse time,” the commuter rail service said Wednesday.

Crews began working to repair the outage, though the evening rush hour became a nightmare for impacted commuters. Metra eventually directed riders to CTA services before limited service was restored by 7 p.m.

Personnel worked overnight to repair the damage, and Metra says it is monitoring the area for further service disruptions.

