Navigating traffic over Independence Day weekend

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Hyde Park will host a variety of activities for families to attend over Independence Day weekend; motorists and transit commuters are urged to plan in advance to deal with expected traffic increases.

On Thursday, the 4th on 53rd Parade and Picnic will start at 11 a.m. in the Hyde Park Bank Building’s Parking lot at 54th and Lake Park Avenue. Marchers will head south on Lake Park Avenue, then east on 55th Street, north on Hyde Park Boulevard and then west on 53rd Street, ending at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.

The 27th annual African-Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL) will take place at the DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Place, from Thursday to Sunday and start at noon and end at 10 p.m. each day. Expect congestion along Cottage Grove Avenue and near the park.

On Saturday, the Chosen Few’s Festival and Picnic will be at 63rd Street and Hayes Drive at Jackson Park from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Traffic delays are expected along Cornell Drive, Lake Shore Drive and 63rd Street Beach.

All public transportation will operate on a holiday schedule on Independence Day and resume normal hours on Friday. The CTA will increase service and add cars on all lines serving Chicago. There will be extra services on bus lines 3, 4 and J14. The Metra Electric District will operate on a Sunday schedule on July 4.

There are multiple constructions happening along 55th Street, Lake Park Avenue and several side streets throughout the area.

