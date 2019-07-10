Kenwood CAPS update: police report crime decrease in 2nd District

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Chicago Police reported that no “major incidents” occurred last month in Beat 222, which covers Kenwood, and that gun violence and robberies have decreased in the 2nd District at a July 9 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse.

There have been 15 shootings this year to date, down 60% from 38 last year, and 96 robberies, down 40% from 139 last year, in the 2nd District, which covers Bronzeville, Kenwood, Hyde Park and Washington Park.

Police did warn, however, of thefts in the 2nd District of Dodge Caravans from model years 2002 to 2005 in June — including from the 5300 South block of Kimbark Avenue on June 14 at 1 a.m., from the 4800 South block of Drexel Boulevard on June 18 at 10 p.m. and from 1100 East block of Hyde Park Boulevard on the evening of June 25 — after victims parked legally on the street.

Police additionally warned about two robberies involving a 19- to 25-year-old African American male suspect 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds with a dark complexion and a fade hairstyle who wore a white jacket with blue and red stripes. He committed two robberies, on the 1200 East block of 53rd Street on June 9 at 11:11 p.m. and on the 500 East block of 41st Street on June 12 at 10:55 p.m, displaying a gun on one victim and fleeing both times in a grey sedan.

Over the most-recent reporting period in Beat 222, there were 15 arrests, 95 traffic stops and 9 investigative stops. In the previous reporting period, May 14 to June 11, there were 11 arrests, 85 traffic stops and 19 investigative stops.

There were six incidents of simple battery, five incidents of larceny (theft), three miscellaneous non-indexed offenses, three simple assaults, two burglaries, two motor vehicle thefts, an incident of vandalism, a reckless discharge of a firearm, an incident of criminal sexual abuse, an incident of fraud, a criminal sexual assault and an aggravated assault in Beat 222 between June 11 and July 2.

Civilian D’Juan Hopewell complained to officers about police cars regularly running red lights in the area. Officer Denise Gathings said she would refer the matter to the personnel in charge of the 2nd District’s daily roll call of patrolmen.

The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222 will be Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. Meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month.

There was no CAPS meeting for beats 233, 234 and 235, which cover Hyde Park: they are scheduled for the first Thursday of the month, which in July coincided with Independence Day. The next CAPS meeting for those beats will be Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com