POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between July 1 and July 7.

Herald Staff Report

On Tuesday, July 2, at 12:35 a.m., two robbers, one armed with a handgun, stole property from two people walking on the sidewalk at 1456 E. 54th St. and fled in a waiting red SUV. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On July 2 at 11:49 p.m., an individual struck a victim in the face with his fist at the University of Chicago Medical Center, 5656 S. Maryland Ave., and was arrested by UCPD officers.

On Wednesday, July 3, at 11:30 p.m., two robbers, one armed with a handgun, stole property from a person walking on the sidewalk at 5200 S. Ingleside Ave. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m., a patient at the Mitchell Hospital, 5815 S. Maryland Ave., threw a cup at a staff member and, upon discharge, was arrested and charged with assault.

herald@hpherald.com