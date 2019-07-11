Changes at the Japanese Garden

Karen Szyjka, operations support manager for the Chicago Park District, speaks about the recent renovation/enhancement of the waterfall area of the Japanese Garden on Wooded Island in Jackson Park.
Szyjka spoke during the annual Jackson Park Advisory Council’s picnic meeting on July 8. As Jackson Park Advisory Council President Louise McCurry listened, Syjka said the waterfall renovation was made possible in part by a $30,000 grant from the Japanese government. The work involved the input of Sada Uchyama, who was one of the recent designers of Wooded Isle’s Japanese Garden, and representatives of the Garden Society of Japan, including master gardener Kazuo Mitsuhashi.