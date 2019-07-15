Hairston, Taylor vow CBA will address gentrification fears

By AARON GETTINGER

The scope of outside real estate investment into Woodlawn detailed in a Herald special report came as a surprise to Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who represents most of the neighborhood on City Council.

“I haven’t signed off on anything. It didn’t happen on my watch,” she said in a recent interview. “It wasn’t told to me; I’m just as shocked as you all are.”

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who represents the rest of Woodlawn, said it is “unlikely” that any affordable housing requirements included in a community benefits agreement (CBA) ordinance could be applied retroactively to any developments already under way in the neighborhood.

Nevertheless, Taylor hopes that a CBA ordinance spurred by the planned Obama Presidential Center (OPC) will prevent displacement of residents. She once again stressed the need to organize her community to combat gentrification. “There has to be a conversation about the community before we do anything,” she said.

Hairston said she believes there are still enough empty lots and rehabilitation-ready property in Woodlawn to which the CBA could apply and make an impact against displacement. “You have to start where you are and move forward,” she said in an interview.

Hairston said she does not expect the wholesale gentrification that has occurred in other Chicago neighborhoods to happen in Woodlawn. “I think the thing that’s different is that the community has come together now — and we are working to address the issue, so that we don’t have that happening the way that it’s happened in Pilsen and Logan Square.” The CBA Coalition and stakeholders, she said, are coming up with what she called viable solutions.

Taylor called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to freeze development: “The OPC is going to be built, but until that community has decided, there should be no movement.” She said Woodlawn, from low-income renters to existing homeowners and businesses, would not have anything “imposed upon us.”

Taylor said she has not met with any of the new developers. Though some have requested meetings with her, she has not scheduled them, citing her prioritizing meeting with constituents. “My responsibility is not for them to worry about how they’re going to profit off the pain of this community,” she said, adding that her aldermanic responsibilities are constituent services and supporting “what’s already in my ward.”

“Some of these developers, we know they don’t mean us well, which is why they don’t want to see a community benefits agreement around housing,” Taylor added. “It’s why they don’t want to see housing for all and development for all, because they’re about making money, not about making sure that our communities are safe and a space for everybody to live.”

“I think about all stakeholders, but that doesn’t mean that I treat the other set of folks like they don’t matter,” Taylor said. “That happened to me all during my organizing years, and I wouldn’t dare do it to anybody else.” She said rejecting meetings with developers is not contra to this ethos, saying she does not reject meetings with those who “work and thrive” in her community.

On July 10, Taylor and Hairston attended a CBA Coalition-organized meeting with other stakeholders — including, for the first time, representatives from the University of Chicago. The meeting was not open to the press.

Hairston is skeptical about the legality of a “right of first offer” for tenants whose buildings are being sold, and she said other attorneys at the meeting shared her concern and that they are honing the ordinance’s language. “There are several different parties that have rights, and those were some of the voices that were present at the meeting,” she said, though she declined to name them. She said she is interested provisions supporting homeownership among renters.

“We want to have the best opportunity to get this passed, and some people are still wanting to weigh in,” she said on Friday. “We are at the actual writing stage, so it has to be vetted. We also want to get an opinion from the Mayor’s Office, because she has said she is supporting it.”

Hairston and Taylor both say that the CBA ordinance will be introduced at the City Council’s July 24 meeting, which they pledged to do at a community summit on June 6. “We are trying to move as fast as possible. Our goal is to get this done,” Hairston said.

Taylor said some stakeholders are asking that the CBA include higher contributions from the U. of C. and the Obama Foundation into the proposed community development trust for low-income tenants’ rents, longtime residents’ property tax increases and grants for property improvement.

“We know [the CBA] isn’t going to be perfect and not everybody is going to be happy, but something has to be put in place, because they’re going to take over Woodlawn and push us out,” she said. “And not just Woodlawn — Washington Park, parts of Hyde Park, part and parcel of South Shore, parts of Jackson Park.”

Derek R.B. Douglas, Vice President for Civic Engagement and External Affairs for the U. of C., issued the following statement when asked for comment about the University’s involvement with the CBA effort:

“We are grateful to Ald. Hairston and Ald. Taylor for convening this week’s meeting and applaud their efforts to bring the broader community into the ordinance development process. One thing that was clear from the meeting is that the community is still learning about the ordinance and wants the opportunity to engage fully with it. We hope the process of developing an ordinance will continue to be transparent, and that there will be sufficient time and opportunity for all interested members of the community to be informed and engage on these issues.

“While the University is proud of our work to expand economic opportunities in our neighboring communities, we have an interest in advancing that work further and recently engaged community leaders in a process that explored how to do so.

“Over the past several months, the Office of Civic Engagement convened more than 50 community partners from business, workforce development and housing organizations, including several members of the CBA Coalition, to share the work the University is already advancing and discuss how we might work in deeper partnership with community leaders to generate more equitable development and economic inclusion on the South Side.

“We believe such broad engagement offers an extremely positive model to address challenges and opportunities inherent in the issues facing our community.

“The University supports efforts to enhance the availability of affordable housing, and to fully include the community so that people who live nearby can benefit from investments that will flow from the development of the Obama Presidential Center. We will continue to engage in the process initiated by Hairston and Taylor, and to provide input on how to achieve these goals in a way that provides the greatest benefit for our community over the long term.”

