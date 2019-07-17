4th Ward residents see improvements in postal service

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Since the first postal service meeting in March, the service has made significant strides towards improvement, according to fourth ward residents.

That March 6 meeting held at the Northeastern Illinois Carruthers Center, 700 E. Oakwood Blvd., filled the auditorium to capacity — many members of the audience had to stand during the two-hour meeting. On Tuesday evening, July 16, fewer than 20 people were in the audience.

This follow-up discussion was facilitated between residents and postal officials by Ald. Sophia King (4th). In attendance from the postal service was Keith Blane, executive manager of post office operations; Deundra Campbell, manager of customer service operations; Scheronda Hall-Byrd, acting manager at the McGee Post Office; Musette Henley, customer relations coordinator; Tara Jordan, acting manager consumer affairs; and Mack Julion, president of Postal Carriers Union

At the first meeting, audience members were eager to share their discontent with the lack of service at the Henry McGee Post Office, 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and the infrequent delivery of mail to their homes. This time around, members gave positive feedback.

One audience member who attended all three meetings said, “The staffing has reduced the lines. The staff has become more courteous and professional when they approach a customer. They actually share information that they have and they offer to sell stamps and give a variety. I appreciate that.”

In addition to the staff being more polite at the McGee facility, postal officials said there are 58 full-time workers and one replacement and the mailroom opens earlier now, starting at 8:45 a.m. Members of the audience gave positive commentary on their carriers.

At the first meeting, residents requested a self-service kiosk to decrease wait times. According to King on Tuesday night, the possibility of receiving a kiosk is unlikely because there are not enough people that use the McGee office. However, that has been a trend across the city since people are accessing mail services online.

Although there was positive feedback, there were a few concerns that audience members raised. Residents were concerned about wait times, lost or stolen packages, mail being delivered later in the evening or not receiving mail at all.

Mr. Green (who did not give his first name) and his 84-year-old mother, who live in the 4400 block of south Berkeley said that they had not received mail since May 25. According to Mr. Green, the letter carrier taped a postal form 1507, to their mailbox that stated that they could not receive mail for 10 days because they did not have a proper mailbox.

“I’m stating now that that really wasn’t the reason the mail has been stopped, it’s been more than 10 days. I found out that the mail carrier said that she felt threatened by me asking her to place the mail directly in the mailbox instead of throwing it on the porch or in the door,” said Mr. Green.

At the end of the meeting King said, “What I’m seeing and what I’m hearing is an upward trend, meaning we’re getting better. We certainly are not having the amount of late delivery that we had before but there are still some cases of it. For the most part, I think, it is getting better. I do want to note that it is still not where it should be.” King proposed to have another follow-up meeting in the fall.

If you believe that your package has been stolen contact the USPS Inspector General at (877) 372-8347 or file a complaint online at www.uspsoig.gov/form/file-online-complaint. The National Customer Service is 1-800-ASK-USPS. The Henry McGee station number is 800-372-8347 and Mail Theft is (844) 876-2455.

