Helping celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

The United States’ Apollo 11 was the first crewed mission to land on the Moon, on July 20, 1969. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing anniversary, 57th Street Books is holding an event for children featuring John Hare’s picture book “Field Trip to the Moon.”

Educators from the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) will present a rocket-making activity at the book store, 1301 E. 57th St., to accompany the book presentation from 2 to 3 p.m. on July 20.

“Field Trip to the Moon” is the first wordless picture book by freelance illustrator and graphic designer John Hare. It tells a story about 11 kids who go on an exploratory trip to the moon with their teacher. One of them takes a break to draw some pictures of the earth as seen from the moon. Unfortunately, the student falls asleep and is left behind by his companions. How the student passes the time waiting to be rescued makes for a funny and unexpected adventure.

When Holiday House, the publisher, sent a copy of the book to 57th St. Books, the bookstore readily decided to host the author and promote his book. The independent bookstore in Hyde Park is renowned for its collection of children’s books. Franny Billingsley from 57th Street Books said that the bookstore often hosts authors and holds weekly events such as Storytime with Franny. When Billingsley and her team read John Hare’s picture book and decided to feature him, they enthusiastically planned to include activities that related to the book and make the event interesting for children.

“July is the anniversary of the moon launch. So we called the Museum of Science and Industry and Leila Makdisi from the children’s programming team at MSI said she would be happy to come in and do rocket-making,” said Billingsley.

At the hour-long event on July 20, the author will read from the book as well as demonstrate illustrations during a group painting activity with the kids. Also present will be staff from MSI who will be making stomp rockets with the children. Makdisi from MSI was not available for comment when the Herald reached out.

Hare is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator who has been making sketches and comic strips since childhood. Growing up, he made comic strips, drew sketches, and wrote stories that were in high demand amongst his friends. However, in college he went onto study graphic design as a more viable livelihood alternative.

For most of his adult life, he worked in screen printing department as a graphic designer making art for t-shirts and then later catalogue and advertisements for equipment manufactures and giant bolted steel tanks companies etc. But all this while, he never stopped sketching, writing stories, and making comic strips. He even shares that he has made webcomics, but most of his artistic endeavors that began in his childhood remained a personal/private pursuit.

He reminisces that when he was in grade school he had submitted a story that was rejected. Later he started publishing weekly comic strips with a local newspaper. But this brief stint in comic-strip illustration ended when the comic-strip market was receding and did not find space in newspapers readily. This is when Hare shifted into graphic designing.

His artistic explorations continued, and he taught himself how to paint once his kids were born. While painting a mural for his child’s nursery room, he realized that the picture he had painted was a story in itself. When he could imagine what happened before and after the scene, he had the epiphany that he could do what he wanted to do all his life.

Following this, he joined an art critique group made of illustrators who were working on cartoons, comic strips, or children’s books. In this group, the artists discussed what they were working on, and participated in group exercises. One such exercise was to come up with a story based on single word prompt. In one such session, the word the workshop members had to work with was “crayons.” Hare, being a self-acclaimed space nerd, immediately made the connection inquiring what would it be like to have crayons on the moon. The idea for “Field Trip to the Moon” evolved from this exercise.

Hare’s greatest point of pride with his first book is that it has been well received both nationally and internationally. He attributes this success to the fact that his picture book is wordless. Readers find it easy to relate with the characters and their journey to the moon. For him, the wordless nature of the book, makes it universal for the readers. “You can put anybody or yourself in that suit and go with the story.” said Hare.

As an illustrator and lover of comic strips, he finds it fascinating when a story can be told without words even though conventionally publishers and parents prefer picture books that have words corresponding to the pictures. For Hare, who is also a father of two young boys, this may be because it is a little more work for parents to think and read a wordless picture book.

Hare is humbled by the experience and reception that his first picture book has received. He is currently working on a sequel which is titled “Field Trip to the Deep” which is about an adventurous journey under the ocean. The sequel is expected to be out by the year end.

