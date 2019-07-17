King reiterates opposition to Michael Reese site for Chicago casino as city puts it on shortlist

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said putting the proposed Chicago casino at the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital “is appalling and offensive given the deep and storied African American history in Bronzeville” after the city named it on a five-site shortlist.

“The community is adamantly against a casino at the former Michael Reese site. Casinos are known to have deleterious impacts on existing communities, especially communities of color. They siphon all of the inviting amenities that sustain vibrant communities,” King said in a statement. “It would be like putting a casino in Harlem.”

King has assembled a Michael Reese Advisory Committee that, with a development team, has been working on a mixed-use development plan for the site “that would offer the best and highest use … and add vibrancy to the community.” She said the plan would be unveiled soon.

herald@hpherald.com