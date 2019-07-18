“David Makes Man” expands on coming-of-age narratives for Black teens on television

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

John Hughes, a very famous Chicagoan, created a series of films about the lives of young white people in Chicago – from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” to “Pretty in Pink” and “Sixteen Candles,” said Tarell Alvin McCraney after the screening of his new series “David Makes Man.”

“Those films were chronicling that time of their lives,” he said. “And we need those moments. We need those moments showing the world that we come from and the world we engage with.”

McCraney, Oscar-winning co-creator of “Moonlight,” and the series actress, Alana Arenas, came to the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., to screen “David Makes Man” — executive produced by Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and Outlier Society Productions — for Chicagoans on Monday evening, July 15.

The series follows a 14-year-old African American teen, David, who lives in the projects and is bused to a magnet school. David is haunted by the death of his closest friend and is relied on by his mother to take care of his younger sibling. In order to escape from poverty, David must choose between the community that raised him or an education that may offer him more opportunities.

The series confronts issues ranging from poverty, violence, mental health and colorism in its narrative. The stunning cinematography adds a layer of complexity to storytelling by showing David’s inner thoughts and how he engages with the world around him.

“David Makes Man” is inspired by McCraney’s childhood growing up in an apartment complex — that looks similar to David’s home —about 50 miles south of Miami, called Homestead Garden. After being displaced by Hurricane Andrews, McCraney was bused to a magnet school 25 miles away from his home.

McCraney used the series as a vehicle to discuss lessons that he learned in the projects and at a magnet school, “I was learning in one place where I came from was less than and to leave behind the tools that I was given there. In the other place, I was learning to stay ready rather than get ready. Those two things were happening at the same time and I wanted to investigate and figure out what tools did I bring into adulthood.”

McCraney’s ability to tell the complexities of David’s story while addressing the intersections of David’s identities and trauma is groundbreaking for narratives about the Black experience for youth in America today. However, McCraney asks the audience to step back from looking at the series as trying to tackle each issue, but use the series to observe the nuances of someone’s life.

“When you dissect this kid’s life, it can look like it is about these issues. When in truth, it is about a life. It is about a life at a turning point. We are meeting David at a place where we are meeting a lot of young folks, who are engaged in many ways and facing many things,” said McCraney.

Working with OWN has given McCraney the creative freedom to write David’s story how he wants, which is why McCraney selected the network to be the home of his first television series. McCraney pitched it to several networks before pitching to OWN, with each one saying “yes” to his project.

“When OWN said yes, it meant something different. I wanted to go someplace where the community was there and it was for the community because this is an intimate conversation. I don’t want anyone thinking that this is representative of all Black people. No, there are 70 other stories on this network that you can watch and see. David’s story is just David’s story and a way into his life,” McCraney explained.

“David Makes Man” will be available to watch on OWN Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. CST.

s.smylie@hpherald.com