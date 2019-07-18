Museum of Science and Industry gets $1.2 million grant for STEM field trips

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The National Science Foundation, which funds research and education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), has granted $1.2 million to the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) to allow it to directly connect students with specific field trips linked to STEM careers.

“This grant will help customize museum programming in a way that will genuinely resonate with our young people and inspire them to pursue STEM careers,” said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) in a statement announcing the grant. “An unforgettable museum experience is another opportunity to foster our community’s immense technological talent. When young people realize they can change the world by innovating the future, they are unstoppable.”

Kelly represents East Hyde Park, including the MSI, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, in Congress.

MSI president and CEO Davis Mosena also welcomed the news. “The museum’s hands-on science learning has made us the leader in field trip attendance for the past decade,” he said. “This funding will allow us to better understand how our programming helps youth see the many ways they can take an active role in creating the future through a STEM career. The museum was founded on curiosity and it remains our responsibility to continue to inspire and prepare students to become the next generation of scientists and innovators.”

