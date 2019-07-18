Where to find relief from the heat

HERALD STAFF REPORT

As Chicago braces for the hottest weather since 2012, the city and state are providing access to numerous locations as cooling centers. The locations and hours vary by day.

On Friday, July 18

In Hyde Park-Kenwood:

Blackstone Branch Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.; 312-747-0511; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Woodlawn and Jackson Park:

Illinois Department of Human Services, 915 E. 63rd St.; 773-753-5200; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coleman Branch Library, 731 E. 63rd St.; 312-747-7760; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson Park field house, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.; 773-256-0903; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In South Shore and South Shore Park:

South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive; 773-256-0149; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.; 312-747-0500; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Southeast Regional Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St.; 312-747-0189; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Greater Grand Crossing, Washington Park and Grand Boulevard:

Greater Grand Crossing Branch Library, 1000 E. 73rd. St.; 312-747-1608; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Park field house, 5531 S. King Drive; 773-256-1248; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; 312-747-2300; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hall Branch Library, 4801 S. Michigan Ave.; 312-747-2541; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, July 19, 2019

In Hyde Park-Kenwood:

Blackstone Branch Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.; 312-747-051; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Woodlawn and Jackson Park:

Coleman Branch Library, 731 E. 63rd St.; 312-747-7760; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson Park field house, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.; 773-256-0903; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In South Shore and South Shore Park:

South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive; 773-256-0149; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southeast Regional Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St.; 312-747-0189; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Greater Grand Crossing, Washington Park and Grand Boulevard:

Greater Grand Crossing Branch Library, 1000 E. 73rd. St.; 312-747-1608; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Park field house, 5531 S. King Drive; 773-256-1248; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hall Branch Library, 4801 S. Michigan Ave.; 312-747-2541; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling center general information

The Chicago Park District, www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/cooling-centers

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Service, www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/fss/provdrs/serv/svcs/dfss_cooling_centers.html

The Chicago Public Library, www.chipublib.org

The Illinois Department of Human Service, www2.illinois.gov/sites/KeepCool/SitePages/CoolingCenters

Call 3-1-1 to: