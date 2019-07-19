Where to find relief from the heat
HERALD STAFF REPORT
Forecasters are predicting one more day of stifling heat and humidity for Chicago. Relief is supposed to arrive on Sunday. Here is a list of the cooling centers and their hours for Saturday, July 20.
In Hyde Park-Kenwood:
• Blackstone Branch Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.; 312-747-051; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Woodlawn and Jackson Park:
• Coleman Branch Library, 731 E. 63rd St.; 312-747-7760; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Jackson Park field house, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.; 773-256-0903; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In South Shore and South Shore Park:
• South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive; 773-256-0149; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Southeast Regional Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St.; 312-747-0189; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Greater Grand Crossing, Washington Park and Grand Boulevard:
• Greater Grand Crossing Branch Library, 1000 E. 73rd. St.; 312-747-1608; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Washington Park field house, 5531 S. King Drive; 773-256-1248; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Hall Branch Library, 4801 S. Michigan Ave.; 312-747-2541; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cooling center general information
• The Chicago Park District, www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/cooling-centers
• The Chicago Department of Family and Support Service, www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/fss/provdrs/serv/svcs/dfss_cooling_centers.html
• The Chicago Public Library, www.chipublib.org
• The Illinois Department of Human Service, www2.illinois.gov/sites/KeepCool/SitePages/CoolingCenters
Call 3-1-1 to:
• Locate a cooling center near you
• Request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering from the heat