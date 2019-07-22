Exhibit set to honor HP photographer

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

The Hyde Park Historical Society is set to honor Hyde Parker, activist and documentarian Nancy Campbell Hays by exhibiting her photographs in the fall and digitizing her photographs for the public to see what she captured during her time in Hyde Park over the years.

Hays was born in 1923 and grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She attended the School of Modern Photography in New York City to establish herself as a professional photographer. In 1958, Hays moved to Hyde Park and became involved in the neighborhood.

As a professional photographer, she created advertising campaigns for the Hyde Park Co-Op and accepted weekly assignments from the Hyde Park Herald. In the 1960s, Hays became interested in protecting trees, lakefront and parks in the neighborhood. She joined the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference and formed the Daniel Burnham Committee to protest the city’s plans to put a freeway and feeder route through Jackson Park in 1965. In 1975, she became one of the founders of Friends of the Parks, and she served on its board for three decades. In 1983, she became one of the founders of the Jackson Park Advisory Council and served on the board until her death in 2007.

When Hays died, she left her collection of negatives, photographs and personal papers to the Hyde Park Historical Society; the collection has been housed at U. of C.’s Special Collections Research Center at the Regenstein Library. The collection spans more than 50 years and highlights Nancy’s work abroad in post-war Europe and the Middle East, her efforts to protect green spaces in Hyde Park and her work to document the lives of Hyde Parkers throughout the years.

Since her collection has not been touched in the past 12 years, the historical society wants to exhibit her work and digitize her collection — it will cost $100,000. The Hyde Park historical society will open an exhibit in the fall at the society’s headquarters, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave. During the year, the society will schedule activities to raise money to digitize Hays’ collection.

If you would like to learn more about Nancy Campbell Hays and to support the Hyde Park Society’s efforts to digitize her collection of photography, visit www.nancyhays.org.

