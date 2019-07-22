Heat wave can’t tarnish Silver Room  Block Party 

By CHRISTIAN BELANGER

Contributing writer

Despite a heat wave and a brief spot of rain late Saturday afternoon, the 16th annual Silver Room Block Party brought thousands of people out to 53rd Street for an afternoon and evening of house music, free film, roller skating, and barbecue.

It’s the festival’s fourth year in Hyde Park, where it hasn’t been welcomed without controversy—at a community forum the week before the event, residents raised concerns about parking, security staffing, and traffic congestion.

The crowds were huge; organizer Eric Williams estimated 50,000 fans joined the festivities. And traffic was very heavy. On Saturday evening, cars inched forward bumper to bumper along Lake Park Avenue, 51st Street, and 55th Street.

But from Lake Park to Dorchester Avenue along 53rd, with stages and vendors set up along some of the side streets, everything went off largely without a hitch, and with a distinctively South Side flair.

Attendees cooled themselves with hand fans advertising the Obama Presidential Center, each emblazoned with the slogan “Home Is Where the Hope Is.” Blacks in Green, the Woodlawn-based community organization, enthusiastically advertised its free charging stations. People passed around Swisher Sweets and cigars from the smoke shop on Harper Avenue. For the first time, the block party built a roller skating rink, complete with DJ accompaniment, in the parking lot behind the Hyde Park Bank Building.

And, of course, there was the music, almost all of it local. The more niche acts played earlier in the day. Performing just after noon to intrepid early partygoers, the Low End Theory Drum Ensemble spun out a short set of “djembe rock n’ roll,” its signature mix of West African percussion and Western pop music. They were followed, an hour or so later, by the She Through Me Ancestor Soiree, a celebration of famous Black women throughout history. Pilar Audain-Reed, in the guise of Nina Simone, served as MC, and brought up a procession of honorees—Eartha Kitt, Florence Griffith Joyner, Winnie Mandela—to remind the crowd that “we are our ancestor’s wildest dreams.”

Later in the night, as 53rd became, in the words of one visitor, a “madhouse,” there were bigger names. Veteran rapper Vic Spencer played at the western end of the block party; afterward, the mass of people in attendance collectively shuffled over to see house music legend Ron Trent, a longtime supporter of the event, who closed out the night.

There were other attractions, too: For the first time, Harper Theater played host to a series of free film screenings throughout the day. In the early afternoon, a packed theater caught a program of five shorts organized by the Black Perspectives Committee in honor of former chair Randy Crumpton, a well-connected entertainment attorney who passed away in January. The films ran the gamut—from a historical documentary on the “Black 14,” a group of University of Wyoming football players suspended for protesting racism in 1969, to a well-crafted telenovela written and produced by Crumpton himself.

And along every street, local businesses were lined up under white canopy tents—the Frankie Knuckles Foundation, honoring the memory of the famous DJ; Bronzeville Watch Company (tagline: “Be On Time & Be Well Dressed”); Soul Vegan, serving up seitan rib tips.

There was also Rachel Lafontant, who sells Haitian artwork and handcrafts through her small Southeast Chicago business, ITIAH Designs. It’s Lafontant’s first year as a vendor at the block party; she heard about it by selling some of her pieces at the Silver Room.

“There must be thousands of people here—it’s been totally worth it for me. I’m glad I got to be a part of it,” she said. “I’d love to be back next year.”