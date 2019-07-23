‘Chicago PD’ will film in Hyde Park this week; street closures announced

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Due to filming for NBC television’s “Chicago PD” in Hyde Park, there will be traffic delays and limited parking options along 54th and 53rd Streets on Thursday and Friday.

For residents and visitors driving around Hyde Park from July 25 at 8 p.m. to July 26 at 10 p.m. these streets will be labeled as no parking/tow zone areas:

South side of 53rd Street from Kimbark Avenue to Harper Court

Both sides of Harper from 53rd Street to 54th Street

North side of 54th Street from Harper Avenue to Blackstone Avenue

East side of Blackstone Avenue from 53rd Street to 54th Street

On Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be Intermittent Traffic Control during filming along 54th Street from Harper Avenue to Blackstone Avenue. There will be a full street closure on Blackstone Avenue from 53rd Street to 54th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Harper Avenue. between 53rd Street to 54th Street from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

s.smylie@hpherald.com