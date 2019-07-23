Commissioner Lowry discusses work in county government

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Seven months into his freshman term, Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) said he is still learning the ropes but busy at work pursuing education initiatives and equity on the South Side.

“I’ve been observing more than I’m speaking and learning a whole lot,” he said, explaining the Board of Commissioners’ primary responsibilities: managing the Forest Preserves, the Health and Hospitals System and the county jail.

“With that noted, there’s a whole lot more you can do, which is intertwined and related to each of those different areas,” he said. When federal money comes to the county government, Lowry said he works on allocation with city departments, and a desire to promote collaboration between different government organs was part of what drew him into public service.

He brought up the former Overton School, 221 E. 49th St., one of 50 Chicago Public Schools closed earlier this decade. It sold to developer Ghian Foreman in 2015, who planned to turn it into apartments, but Lowry said he is working on a series of public-private partnerships to turn it into an education center for youth and adults.

“My vision is to give our kids an opportunity once they leave school similar to what I had growing up,” he said. “You had things to do that kept you off the streets and involved in constructive activities.” Around a dozen private and public organizations are standing up to partner with the former school to teach programs in cybersecurity, nutrition and health care.

Lowry grew up near Avalon Park, attending St. Felicitas Catholic School, 1526 E. 84th St., and St. Francis de Sales High School, 10155 S Ewing Ave., before transferring to the Francis W. Parker School in Lincoln Park, 330 W. Webster Ave., for his senior year after being shot at and called the n-word outside the East Side school.

He matriculated at Lake Forest College, where he studied history and politics, before earning a law degree from Loyola University and entering private practice at age 24. He later started scholarship funds for students of color at both Lake Forest and Loyola and is the president and co-managing shareholder at Nyhan Bambrick Kinzie & Lowry, 20 N. Clark St., a 50-attorney litigation firm that grew out of a workers’ compensation department at Chicago’s first labor law firm.

The 2013 murder of Hadiya Pendleton near his North Kenwood home moved him to start working against violence on the South Side. “The way we wanted to do it was to engage partners who were in the space of providing programming for our youth and give our youth opportunities,” he said. He, his wife and their friends began partnering with other entities and efforts like the Chicago Public Schools After-School All-Stars program — which, he said, is interested in partnering at the Overton School site — to start after-school programming at Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E Pershing Road, before expanding.

The work at the Overton site requires collaboration with both the local aldermen and the mayor’s office, but, should it come to fruition, Lowry believes that it could serve as a template for other public-private partnerships throughout Cook County and beyond.

Pendleton’s murder also drove Lowry into running for office. “I tried to help from the outside — I served on 14 different boards, trying to give back — but it came to me, and it started with that shooting,” he said. “I realized then: if you want to be, you’ve got to be in the middle of it. You can’t just put a toe in it.”

His predecessor Jerry Butler, who served on the County Board since 1986, retired, and Lowry won the 2018 primary with around a third of the vote, coming out on front in both the 4th and 5th wards, and the general election with nearly 9-to-1 margin. The district covers much of the South Side — “north to Eugenie, south to 87th Street and then you shoot out west … all the way to Pulaski,” including parts of 14 different wards.

Lowry’s first passed legislation was the Good Faith Effort Transparency Reporting Ordinance, which he said “fosters the participation and inclusion goals that the Cook County government already has relative to contracts that are given for county work,” requiring any bidder who seeks a full or partial waiver to report outreach, participation and inclusion efforts.

“We want them to state the reason or reasons why the waiver is necessary,” he said, expecting to see more and more work for minority- and women-owned business enterprise. He called the ordinance, which passed unanimously in May, common-sense inclusivity and said it would further foster transparency.

He got the idea while vice-chairing the Capital Development Board, which is the construction manager of Illinois state capital projects, during which he came to think that too many issued waivers were unnecessary. Going further, Lowry is interested in expanding popular knowledge about the county government’s certification process for protected class enterprises.

Asked about President Toni Preckwinkle recent strong criticism of Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s job performance, Lowry said that providing true opportunity for all Chicagoans is the key to solving the city’s violence epidemic. “Big businesses, small businesses. Majority businesses, Black-owned businesses. Women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses. People have to feel as though they can have gainful employment, feed their families.

“I truly believe if we’re successful at creating real jobs skills training and placement for more individuals who live in this area, you’re going to see violence go down,” he said. “People talk about other fixes such as community policing and different things — economics is the way to start this.”

Asked about the merits of the proposed Obama Presidential Center (OPC) community benefits agreement (CBA) ordinance’s 30% affordable housing set asides, Lowry said question is how to ensure that what is promised is delivered. “If you need a CBA with the percentages to be in place for that to happen, that’s fine,” he said. “I think often CBAs are required because folks question whether what’s being promised is actually going to be delivered.”

Under former County Assessor Joe Berrios, the county’s property tax system was found to systematically overcharge homeowners in poorer neighborhoods on the South and West sides and undercharge property-owners downtown. “This is what we have to get right, and I think if you get it right, people will understand that they have to pay their taxes and why,” Lowry said.

“It all combines, whether you’re looking at the impact on some, relative to property taxes or the closure of schools and the effect on neighborhoods where that’s happening — all of these are reasons that we’re losing population,” he continued. With the 2020 Census imminent, which Preckwinkle has identified as a top policy objective, and the state possibly losing up to two congressional districts, Lowry stressed the need to get a fully accurate count.

“We will see a direct tie between the census results and the direct funding we get from Washington,” he said. “Every single vote matters for a lot of reasons, and this is another example why.” He said it would be “premature” to speculate how the ongoing population loss on the South Side will affect his district’s boundaries.

Lowry is currently trying to close negotiations to open a district office on 36th and State streets. “Our goal is to make sure that, when we’re up and running, our constituents can come get to us, they can come see us,” he said. “I think it’s important that those in the community see me not just when I’m running for office, but when I’m six months in, I still want them to see me and talk to me.” He said he would do outreach in Hyde Park through town hall meetings and canvassing.

Asked how long he could see himself in the job, Lowry said he has enjoyed the beginning of his career in county government and would continue doing so long as he feels it is where God wants him to be. “I said this during the campaign: I didn’t pray one time to win. I prayed to do God’s will, and God’s will was for me to be 3rd District Cook County Commissioner. And I’m going to do my very best, and I think that’s going to be good enough for the people.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com