Augustana Church installation will commemorate 1919 riots

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

To commemorate 100 years since the Chicago Race Riots of 1919, Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., will host an installation called “Blood Lines” that recounts the events that occurred during the riots in sound.

“Blood Lines” was created by Christophe Preissing, David Sundry and Hugh Sato of Non:op Open Opera Works — a non-profit organization that produces immersive, site specific co-created opera projects — to illustrate the line that divided Black and White immigrant communities in Chicago in the early 20th century.

The Blood Lines installation will use long tuned wires, placed in the center aisle of Augustana Lutheran Church to divide the nave into two parts, a mechanical activation system and a wooden sculpture/resonator. Tuning and timing are determined by the distance in space and time from Eugene Williams’ drowning on July 27 to each death during the riot.

On Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m., Augustana will host an opening program and reception for the installation that will include members of Hyde Parks faith communities and civic groups reading the name, age, race, and cause of each death in time with the murder sequence in a performance that will last one hour. The event is open to the public and free.

s.smylie@hpherald.com