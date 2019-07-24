Buckner has August court date for DUI hearing

By AARON GETTINGER

Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th), who was arrested in late March and charged with DUI in Springfield, has a pre-trial hearing set for Aug. 26 after pleading not guilty to the charge in April.

Buckner was arrested asleep at the wheel blocks away from the Illinois State Capitol building in Sangamon County, but Gray Noll, the State’s Attorney for Morgan County, east of Springfield, will prosecute the case. The son of Buckner’s attorney, Monroe McWard of Taylorsville, Illinois, works in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office, necessitating the hiring of a special prosecutor.

The Springfield prosecutor “reached out to the appellate prosecutor’s office — they’re the ones who usually handle conflict cases, at least in Central Illinois — and they had some concerns about the representative, that their office may have a conflict, that the representative votes on their budget, and that could potentially be a conflict,” explained Noll, who coincidentally taught for a year at Kenwood Academy High School in the late 1990s.

As the case is still pending, Noll declined to discuss its facts or speculate as to a timeline, though he said his office could be ready to try it “in a short amount of time.”

“I’ve been in contact with his attorney, Mr. McWard, and I would say negotiations are ongoing,” Noll said.

Noll expects one of three things to happen on Aug. 26: it could be continued for another status, continued for a definitive jury trial, or Buckner could plead guilty.

DUIs in Illinois are a misdemeanor charge, with a maximum $2,500 fine and maximum sentence of 364 days in jail, though such charges generally do not result in maximum sentences.

