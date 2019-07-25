Aldermen, police, U. of C., local school officials planning Halloween response

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Local Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th), members of their staffs, Kenwood teenagers and representatives from local K-12 schools, youth organizations the University of Chicago, its police department and the Chicago Police have been meeting to plan a coordinated response to expected Halloween night street violence in Hyde Park, though no specific plans have been set yet.

“We haven’t decided what we are going to do, but there was a consensus that we needed to do something,” said King after its fourth meeting concluded on Thursday. “The kids are going to come to Hyde Park no matter what, and if we did nothing, there is still going to be something that would occur.”

Asked if the plans for this coming Halloween differ from those in previous years — in 2018, an initial street fair for children on 53rd Street followed by a party for teenagers at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave W., both of which were peaceful — King said she did not know: “That’s what we’re going to decide.”

King, who convened the group, said previous meetings were largely about why the yearly violence has been occurring. After plans for a “purge” spread on social media in 2016, violence resulted in 10 arrests. There were two armed robberies and additional arrests in 2017. Twelve were arrested last year as youths brawled, exploded firecrackers in dumpsters and lit cars on fire.

King noted Hyde Park’s reputation as a safe space: “It’s a safe place where people feel they can come and act out, where they can safely challenge the police, where they can safely act out. And there’s all kinds of causes, everything from social media to influencers who influence other people, to there’s just nothing for kids [to do].

“We came to the conclusion that we can’t just do nothing. We have to do something. What the something is, we’re going to detail that out and then start planning.”

King said the teenagers brought valuable perspective to the meeting and expressed willingness to continue being involved in the planning process. She said a question over having plainclothes versus uniformed police officers at the meeting came out of a previous meeting’s conversation.

“That’s part of de-escalation, having non-uniformed adults there,” she said. She said the police representatives at the meeting did not discuss their tactics on previous Halloween nights and what strategies they may utilize this year.

A smaller strategic planning session will be scheduled soon, King said, followed by a larger meeting in the weeks after that.

Lanita Ross, Hairston’s assistant, invited the public to Thursday’s meeting during the alderman’s 5th Ward meeting on July 23, and civilians attended it. A Herald reporter initially attended the meeting but was asked to leave after participants reached consensus that the press was not welcome, for fear that a reporter’s presence would inhibit attendees’ candidness.

Because the meeting, held at the Oakwood Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave., was not that of an official public body, it was not subject to the Illinois Open Meetings Act. King agreed to answer the Herald’s questions after the meeting was adjourned.

“I think the problem everybody had is that they just don’t want to be in the paper about it. It’s kind of premature to talk about what people want to talk about, and people just wanted to be able to talk without thinking about what they were saying,” King said. “And, unfortunately, papers don’t necessarily cover the depth and breadth of conversations.”

“Sometimes people just want to vent and say things that may not be politically correct,” she continued. “But they’re feeling it, and they don’t want to have lifelong, endless repercussions for it.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com