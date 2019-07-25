The firm behind Solstice on the Park nominated for international architecture award

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Studio Gang, a Chicago architecture and urban design firm, was shortlisted as a possible honoree for the World Architecture Festival due to their work on Solstice on the Park, 1616 E. 56th St.

This year’s awards focused on the topic of climate emergency. Solstice on the Park was designed to be environmentally sustainable. The 26-story residential building features window panels that are angled at 72 degrees — the angle at which the sun hits the Chicago skyline during the summer solstice — to increase energy efficiency.

Thorsten Johann, Design Principal at Studio Gang, worked on the Solstice and will be presenting at the World Architecture Festival. He was excited to hear that Studio Gang was nominated for the prize.

“It is an honor to be shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival prizes, and to be recognized by our peers. We designed Solstice on the Park in response to the specific conditions of the site and climate in Hyde Park, so it is particularly gratifying to see that it has resonance with an international architectural audience,” said Johann.

Winners will be announced later in the year at the festival in Amsterdam from Dec. 4 to December 6.

s.smylie@hpherald.com