Two local principals have been accepted into a prestigious fellowship

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Sabrina Gates, principal of Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School, and Teresa Peoples, principal of Emmett Louis Till Math and Science Academy, have been accepted into the prestigious, year-long Chicago Principals Fellowship program.

The Chicago Principals Fellowship is a development program designed by Northwestern University, The Chicago Public Education Fund and Chicago Public Schools. Gates and Peoples will be a part of a cohort of 28 principals from throughout the district and charter schools.

The cohort will take classes provided by the Center for Nonprofit Management at the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University, receive a leadership evaluation, participate in facilitated learning session and meet monthly with Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, to learn about and develop district policy.

Gates and Peoples are excited to be a part of the 2019-2020 cohort. For Peoples, being accepted into the fellowship happened at a perfect time because her school was awarded $120,000 to enhance their Fine and Performance Arts programming for the upcoming school year starting in the fall.

“I am implementing a new program in my building and I just want to make sure that I implement it with fidelity. It’s important that this program is a success because it would provide my students with many opportunities. It will help with their social-emotional learning, academics and give them an additional outlet to do something after school that is arts-related,” said Peoples.

Gates, who has been a principal for 8 years and an administrator in the district for 16, wanted to join the program after talking to other principals, who received a fellowship in previous years, about their experience in the program.

“I think probably what made me do it is after being an administrator for 16 years, I needed to be reenergized and recharged for the next level of this work. The principals that I talked to said, ‘I was really at a crossroad and this energized me. This gave me a new vantage point for the work.’ It helped them to retool and refuel and that’s what I’m looking for. So, I’m excited,” explained Gates.

The faculty and staff at Shoesmith have been working closely with students to improve their social-emotional learning skills, especially those who have experienced trauma. According to Gates, the social-emotional work that the school is doing has been worth it because she has seen how her students have grown over the past few years. However, working with students, and families, who have experienced trauma can weigh heavily on teachers and administrators who are trying to manage their self-care and the needs of their jobs. She hopes that the program will give her more tools in the future to support students, teachers and staff.

Gates looks forward to taking classes at Northwestern University and working with other principals throughout the district.

“What excites me most is the fact that I get to do it with colleagues from across the district. We’re going to be some similarities, but then they’re going to be some differences that I think are going to inform some things that we do here,” she said. “Principals don’t get a chance to do enough of that because our schedules are so different.”

Both Peoples and Gates want to learn more about district policy. For Gates, she would like to expand the district’s social and emotional learning policy to include the needs of teachers. Peoples wants to focus on equity in school funding.

“I want to focus on equity and how we can make sure that neighborhood schools that sit in poor communities get the same resources and opportunities that all other schools get,” she said. Peoples, also, looks forward to strengthening her leadership skills.

