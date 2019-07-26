‘Chicago PD’ filming in Hyde Park delayed until Monday; street closures announced

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The filming for NBC television’s “Chicago PD” in Hyde Park was delayed until Monday and Tuesday, July 29 and 30. The filming will cause traffic delays and limited parking options along several streets in the neighborhood.

For residents and visitors driving around Hyde Park from 8 p.m. on July 29 to 10 p.m. on July 30, these streets will be labeled as no parking/tow zone areas:

South side of 53rd Street from Kimbark Avenue to Harper Court

Both sides of Harper from 53 rd Street to 54 th Street

Street to 54 Street North side of 54 th Street from Harper to Blackstone Avenue

Street from Harper to Blackstone Avenue East side of Blackstone Avenue from 53 rd Street to 54 th Street

Street to 54 Street North side of 53rd Street from Blackstone Avenue for half a block east

On Tuesday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be Intermittent Traffic Control during filming along 54th Street from Harper Avenue to Blackstone Avenue during filming. There will be a full street closure on Blackstone Avenue from 53rd Street to 54th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Harper from 53rd Street to 54th Street from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

s.smylie@hpherald.com