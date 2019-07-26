Crime declines 10% in Hyde Park-Kenwood

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Overall crime has decreased 10% in the first 6 months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, according to the University of Chicago Police Department’s quarterly crime trends report. Robberies have decreased 31% and burglaries 44%.

There have been no murders in Hyde Park-Kenwood this year, but there were four in 2018. The only listed crime categories that have increased from January through June in 2019 from the same time period last year are criminal sexual assault (8 versus 7) and thefts (318 versus 302, a 5.3% increase). Total violent crime is down 24.2%, and property crime is down 5.8%.

In the first six months of the year, Hyde Park-Kenwood saw 505 total incidents of crime — 97 violent crimes and 408 property crimes. Compared with 5- and 10-year January-through-June averages, total crime has decreased 9.8% and 20.4% in those time periods respectively.

The UCPD patrol zone spans from 37th to 64th streets and east from Cottage Grove Avenue. North Kenwood-Oakland has seen a 7.6% decline in total crime from January through June compared with the same period last year. Property crimes are down 11.6%, but violent crime is up 9.3%.

Crime is up, however, in the first two quarters of 2019 from the same period of 2018 in the section of the UCPD patrol zone in Woodlawn, where there was a 13% increase in violent crime, a 17% increase in property crimes and a 15.8% overall increase. The report lays the blame on a sharp increase in aggravated batteries and assaults and motor vehicle thefts.

Compared with the 10-year average of crimes occurring in Woodlawn from January through June, however, violent crime is down 28.8%, property crime is down 22.5% and total crime is down 24.4%.

The report was based on both UCPD and Chicago Police data and shared with the 2nd and 3rd CPD districts to aid the departments’ collaborative patrol strategies.

