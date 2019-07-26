New outdoor sculpture installed at Smart Museum; critic calls it departure from artist’s works that have killed, maimed

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Richard Serra’s minimalist sculpture “Seattle Right Angles Propped,” two pieces of solid steel fused to form a roughly 3½-by-8-foot arch, has been installed in the courtyard of the Smart Museum.

Dorie Sternberg, a Lab Schools graduate and art collector, donated the 1991-made work last year. It was previously on display at her home in Glencoe, Illinois.

The artist is most well-known for his monumental works in steel, commonly housed in parkland and museum atriums. “Reading Cones,” which has been up in Grant Park since 1990, consists of two curved steel slabs each measuring 17 by 14 feet. As reported by the U. of C., Smart Museum director Allison Gass said there has been discussion of displaying it alongside the much-smaller sculpture now in Hyde Park.

“Richard Serra’s work is kind of a recombination of a few different threads in different proportions: site specificity, danger and the reorganization of space,” said Los Angeles-based spatial theorist Chloe English about the newly installed sculpture. “Here you can definitely see two of those three.”

While unmistakably important and thought-provoking for his exploration of form, Serra has a somewhat ghoulish reputation in the art world because a few of his works have caused injury or death. In 1971, a worker was crushed to death while installing his “Sculpture No. 3” at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

In 1989, two workers were pinned beneath “Reading Cones,” which weighs 32,000 pounds, when it collapsed as they were disassembling it at the Leo Castelli Gallery in New York. One of the workers lost his leg. The falling sculpture knocked down two of the building’s cast-iron support columns, prompting its evacuation.

“People have historically reacted pretty negatively at times to his disruptive work, like ‘Tilted Arc’ in Manhattan, but he seems to have shied away from pieces that assertive since he was embroiled in the largest trial in art world history,” English said, referring to a 120-by-12-foot plate of rusted steel bisecting a public plaza that The New York Times called “one of the most bitterly contested of all 20th-century sculptures and a watershed work of public art.”

“Here the piece isn’t blocking any sight-lines, and it doesn’t seriously disrupt anyone’s days, but it’s still getting at the same idea of reorganizing the patterns that people move through the environment,” English continued. “The idea here being that if the audience has to break with the expected and with their habits, new interactions between the site and the audience or between audience members start to emerge.”

English compared “Seattle Right Angles Propped” to Chicago’s landmark “Cloud Gate,” more commonly known as “The Bean,” describing them as the positive and negative ends of a magnet.

“Anish Kapoor’s selfie production machine disturbs the patterns of flow and movement through that bit of Millennium Park, but in a way that people are pulled in closer to the work in an orbit,” she said. “Personally, I prefer Serra’s work. It feels less like an attraction, and it is more about the relationships between people and space than of the art object itself.”

