US News ranks U. of C. Medical Center 2nd in city, state

HERALD STAFF REPORT

U.S. News & World Report named the University of Chicago Medical Center the second-best hospital in Chicago and Illinois, after Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Six of the Medical Center’s adult specialties were ranked in the top 50 nationwide. Its gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery program was ranked 22nd. Cancer, gynecology, nephrology, urology, and ear, nose and throat were also ranked in the top 50. All nationally ranked specialties ranked higher in this year’s report than in last year’s.

The Medical Center’s adult procedures in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and surgeries for lung and colon cancers as well as its specialties in geriatrics, orthopedics, and neurology and neurosurgery were also ranked “high performing,” though not in the top 50 nationwide.

U.S. News did not name the Medical Center to its 21-hospital honor roll, which takes specialty, procedure and condition rankings into account. Northwestern placed 10th on that list. Cleveland Clinic ranked 2nd-highest in the Midwest and 4th nationally.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took top honors nationwide, followed by Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

herald@hpherald.com