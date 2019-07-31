The South Chicago Dance Theatre and D-Composed collaborate to bring 3 nights of family-friendly fun

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The South Chicago Dance Theatre (SCDT) and D-Composed, a Black string quartet based in Chicago, will perform three shows together at parks on the South Side for the 2019 summer season.

As part of the City of Chicago’s “A Night Out in the Parks” concert series, D-Composed and SCDT will celebrate the work of composers of the African Diaspora and dance at the Chicago Park District.

These family-friendly performances are free and open to the public. The first performance will take place on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9., at 2 p.m. at Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St. the other performances are at John Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd Street, on Sept 6 at 6 p.m. and at Jesse Owens Park, 8800 S. Clyde, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

s.smylie@hpherald.com