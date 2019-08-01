No injuries from small fire at Sonnets Academy day care

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished a “relatively small” ceiling fire Wednesday afternoon at the Sonnets Academy, 5548 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The day care evacuated before emergency responders arrived, and there were no injuries.

Department spokesman Larry Langford, who was on the scene, said that the ceiling caught fire near the vestibule and was quickly extinguished. He could confirm whether the fire was structural or not, though he believed that the ceiling was artificial, or what had caused it.

The Windermere House Apartments, 1642 E. 56th St., to which Sonnets Academy is attached but not structurally linked, was not affected by the fire.

Sonnets Academy, which has programs for children aged six weeks to six years and additional locations in Lincoln Park, River North and West Loop, is closed. The Academy did not reply to requests for comment and would not say when it would reopen.

