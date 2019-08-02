Police update community on July 27 shootings at CAPS

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Although gun violence in the 2nd Chicago Police District is down 60% from last year and robberies are down 40%, two shootings on July 27 — one robbery-related at 5140 S. Hyde Park Blvd. and another gang-related on the 5400 South block of Maryland Avenue — dominated Thursday’s Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting.

Sgt. Yolanda Walton said the East Hyde Park robbery was targeted. Robbers posed as Drug Enforcement Administration agents, allegedly wearing ballistic vests with “DEA” on them, and, around 11:33 p.m., tried to handcuff the two victims before announcing a robbery. They got away with one of the victim’s purse.

The other victim took the elevator down in his building to alert authorities only to run into the robbers again. A struggle ensued, and the victim, who lived in the building, sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the head. He is in stable condition.

Walton said the victims are cooperating “to a point” and was unable to comment further on the status of the investigation.

Initial reports said that one suspect was detained, but that suspect was wrongfully accused. He found one of the victim’s identification on the ground and was taken into custody when he tried to return it, as it matched one of the perpetrator’s descriptions.

Two documented members of the Titanic P Stones gang were shot at 3:49 p.m. on Maryland Avenue; each was reported to be in stable condition. Police have no suspects in custody, but they presumed the perpetrators are members of a rival gang.

University of Chicago Police Department officers said the gang members have returned to the area around Bessie Coleman Park, 5445 S. Drexel Ave., after having not been there for a while. The UCPD has added another patrol car to the area around the park.

“We have taken many measures to quell gun violence, but police cannot be everywhere,” Walton said.

Police also said that a special unit was brought into the 2nd District several times over the past reporting period to handle quality of life issues like the sale of loose cigarettes.

Over the past reporting period, July 4 through Aug. 1, there were 9 arrests, 83 traffic stops and 50 investigatory stops in Beat 233, which covers Washington Park and the area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

There were nine thefts, four incidents of simple battery, three incidents of vandalism, two aggravated batteries an incident of fraud, and a robbery reported in Beat 233 between July 4 and July 25.

In Beat 234, which covers the area between Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and the lakefront, there were 13 arrests, 23 traffic stops and 103 investigatory stops over the last reporting period.

Regarding the previously identified problem of vehicles running stop signs at 54th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard and 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue during rush hour, police reported one arrest, five administrative notices of violation (ANOV, which are typically tickets) and six calls for service over the last reporting period.

There were 23 thefts, 10 incidents of fraud, 6 simple batteries, 4 motor vehicle thefts, 3 weapons-related offenses, 2 simple assaults, 2 incidents of vandalism, 2 harassments by telephone, 1 miscellaneous non-indexed offense, 1 incident involving a counterfeit check, 1 robbery, 1 burglary and 1 offense against family and children — harboring a runaway — reported in Beat 234 between July 4 and July 25.

In Beat 235, which covers the area roughly east of Cottage Grove Avenue between 55th and 61st streets, excluding Jackson Park, there were 9 arrests, 59 traffic stops and 7 investigatory stops over the last reporting period.

Regarding the previously identified problem of drinking, noise, loitering and trash, particularly over weekends, at Promontory Point, 5491 S. Lake Shore Drive, there were no arrests, 6 investigative stops, 5 ANOV — and 48 calls for service — over the last reporting period.

There were 11 thefts, 4 simple batteries, 3 simple assaults, 2 burglaries, 2 motor vehicle thefts, 2 aggravated assaults, 2 incidents of fraud, 2 miscellaneous non-indexed offenses, 1 aggravated battery, 1 violation of a protection order, 1 harassment by telephone reported in Beat 235 between July 4 and July 25.

Walton and Cmdr. Dion Boyd will host the 2nd District’s National Night Out 2019 with the Chicago Park District at Washington Park behind Dyett High School, 555 E. 51st St. from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. A number of social service providers will be present; food, a petting zoo and school supplies will be available for attendees.

The 2nd District is also hosting a back-to-school event featuring free food and games with the Chicago City Life Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 5501 S. LaSalle St.

The next CAPS meeting for the beats covering Hyde Park will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive, at 6:30 p.m. The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222, which covers most of Kenwood, will be on Monday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com