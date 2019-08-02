Public open house on federal OPC-related reviews scheduled for Monday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A public meeting to discuss the Chicago Department of Planning and Development’s report finding that the Obama Presidential Center and related construction plans would have an “adverse effect” on the historical integrity of the Midway Plaisance and Jackson Park is planned for Monday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Logan Center for the Arts’ first-floor theater, 915 E. 60th St.

Next steps in the federal reviews process will also be discussed. A consulting parties meeting will precede the public open house.

The Herald will report on both meetings, but, because of press time, full coverage will appear in the Aug. 14 print edition.

herald@hpherald.com