By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Father Elias O’Brien and the Prior Provincial of the Carmelites will be leaving St. Thomas the Apostle and the Archdiocese of Chicago will take over the church.

In the church’s bulletin on May 26, the pastor wrote, “In April, the Prior Provincial of the Carmelites wrote to the Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blaise Cupich, with the news that the Carmelites will be unable to continue to serve here or provide a pastor.”

According to the pastor’s letter, the Carmelites have been withdrawing from a number of parishes around the country, including those in Florida, New Jersey and California, due to a shortage in ordained pastors to fill vacancies at parishes, schools and retreat houses.

The Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blaise Cupich, and his personnel board will select a new pastor. They plan to name the new pastor in the next two to three weeks, and he will assume the post on September 1.

