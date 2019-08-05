Elvin Charity named SECC board president

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, August 5, the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) announced that Elvin Charity has been appointed to serve as the SECC’s board president. He will be succeeding Shirley J. Newsome, who has served as board president for 11 years.

“We are pleased to welcome Elvin as our new Board President. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be a tremendous asset to SECC’s leadership as we further our mission of facilitating and supporting economic and community development within the Southeast lakefront communities,” said Diane Burnham, Executive Director of the SECC, in a press release.

Charity established Charity & Associates, P.C. in 1994, which is a Chicago-based law firm. He has over 30 years of experience in real estate law and representing banks, developers and governmental authorities in real estate lending, loan restructuring, workout of distressed assets, zoning, tax increment financing, leasing and land acquisition and disposition.

Charity also worked in local government. He was appointed by Mayor Richard M. Daley to be Chairman of the Chicago-Gary Regional Airport Authority. From 1992 to January 2000, Elvin served as Chairman of the Community Development Commission of the City of Chicago.

In his new role as SECC board president, he will be responsible for implementing a strategic plan and ensuring the SECC’s operations remain aligned to its vision.

herald@hpherald.com