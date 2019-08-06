Derek Douglas appointed to Illinois Board of Higher Education

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his appointment of University of Chicago Vice President for Civic Engagement and External Affairs Derek R.B. Douglas to the Illinois Board of Higher Education on Aug. 2, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Douglas’ portfolio at the U. of C. includes the University’s Global Engagement Office as well as corporate partnership, urban development and community engagement efforts. He sits on the executive committee of the Polsky Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 1452 E. 53rd St.

By statute, the Board of Higher Education is responsible for analyzing the state post-secondary education system’s needs and requirements. It recommends budgetary needs to the governor and legislature and approves or denies program proposals by the myriad university and community college governing boards. It also administers state and federal grants.

Douglas began work at the U. of C. in 2012; before, he had served as former President Obama’s Special Assistant for Urban Affairs and on the White House Domestic Policy Council. He has degrees from the University of Michigan and Yale Law School.

herald@hpherald.com