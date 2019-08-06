Fire truck falls through parking deck at South Shore nursing home

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A fire truck crashed through a parking deck at the Symphony of South Shore nursing home on Tuesday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., the engine and an ambulance responded to an emergency at the nursing home. While there, the concrete parking garage where they were parked gave way, with the engine, which weighs around 40,000 pounds, falling through. Chicago Fire Department Chief of Special Operations Tim Wallace said a crane would likely have to be used to remove it.

There were no injuries, and the patient for whom the emergency services came was taken to the hospital without delay.

Symphony at South Shore, 2425 E. 71st St., remained open during the incident. The University of Chicago Medical Center maintains a small bit of clinic space at the senior center but does not own the parking deck.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com