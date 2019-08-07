Experimental Station will host a fundraiser on Friday

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The Experimental Station will kick off its drive to help students get ready to return to school by hosting a fundraiser on Friday to support the annual Blackstone Summer Block Party.

The Block Party, geared towards giving youth resources and learning opportunities, is scheduled for Aug. 16, and the fundraiser will be held at the Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave. between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 9.

Friday’s fundraiser will be a collaboration among the Experimental Station, the South Side Weekly and the Backyard Series, and it will offer a large variety of events throughout the evening. The event will serve as a release party for South Side Weekly’s 2019 lit issue where contributors to the magazine will read pieces that they wrote. There will be an open mic and performances by the Backyard Series.

Entry to the fundraiser is free and open to everyone of all ages. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, all of the donations and proceeds will go towards the block party. The Experimental Station will accept any new or gently used school supplies during the fundraiser.

For those who are unable to attend but would like to contribute to or participate in the block party, visit https://exp.st/2K2eDB1.

s.smylie@hpherald.com