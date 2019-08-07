U. of C. nurses, hospital trade charges on safety

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

National Nurses United Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) organized pickets at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) last month, saying that chronic short staffing, insufficient security protocols and faulty equipment make it difficult for nurses to do their jobs. The union is in the fourth month of collective bargaining for a new contract.

Reached for comment, the UCMC said that a comprehensive safety-related proposal was released weeks ago. “We are gratified both parties appear to agree on most areas we outlined,” said a spokesman. “And we look forward to more conversations with the NNU about how we can best achieve our mutual goals.”

As reported in June, NNOC/NNU said a survey of nurses found that 67% had been verbally threatened, 32% kicked, 28% hit or had an object thrown at them and 24% spit at. They told the Illinois Department of Health that that UCMC does not provide mandated adequate staffing levels and violates mandatory overtime prohibitions.

In return, UCMC said that “distributing sensational allegations through press releases is consistent with a national NNOC/NNU playbook that prioritizes media attention over productive dialogue” and that the hospital takes nurse staffing and workplace safety “very seriously.”

The issue of violence and abuse against hospital nurses is a widespread problem. A 2015 study in the Journal of Emergency Nursing, for instance, found that 76% of 762 surveyed nurses had experienced violence — 54.2% verbal abuse by patients, 29.9% physical abuse by patients, 32.9% verbal abuse by visitors and 3.5% physical by visitors — in the previous year, with emergency nurses experiencing a greater number of incidents.

Brigitt Manson, a nurse at Comer Children’s Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave., and a member of the NNOC/NNU bargaining team, fleshed out the union’s allegations in an interview with the Herald. She said the violence has gotten worse at UCMC over the years, though she observed that parents have changed, as well.

“At one of the bargaining sessions, we had several nurses from across the University come in and speak to the management side of the committee about workplace violence,” she said. A member of the professional practice committee, Manson said the union has brought information to the hospital “for several years” to try to get them to address physical and verbal violence against nurses, security services’ reaction times and “some type of template for the nurses to know who to call if this occurs.”

Manson said she has seen parents verbally abuse nurses only to be warned by security or social services. “You have to continue caring for this patient and go in the room after this person has verbally attacked you, and it’s very difficult to continue patient care” she said, adding that she witnesses abuse at least once a month.

She said the administration has put up signs saying that workplace violence will not be tolerated, though the professional practice committee suggested that four years ago. She called for safeguards, like flagged charts, an assigned “sitter” doing one-on-one observation or assigning a male instead of a female assistant, to be in place in the event that repeat offenders come to the UCMC: “Just making people aware — nurses aware, management aware, security aware — of all the different components to making it a safer place for us.”

The UCMC said that nurses can request a reassignment from a charge nurse, who is also part of the union bargaining unit, if he or she no longer feels safe providing care to a patient, with social workers, managers and other available to assist.

Asked if UCMC has a standardized process to respond to nurses’ allegations of abuse, a spokesman said the administration has and is continuously refining “several overlapping procedures depending on the nature of the allegations, all of which are designed to protect staff and continue providing safe patient care.”

She thinks it can be achieved through bargaining. There have been some improvements — doors into certain units are only accessible if people are buzzed through, Manson said — but a nurse in the burn unit said that security is still lacking. “We’re letting the University be aware — and I’m sure they’re aware — of what’s happening in their own facility,” she said. “They need to address it. The need to take accountability for this.”

The UCMC spokesman referenced the new electronic visitor management system and new systems to secure inpatient units, starting at the Center for Care and Discovery, 5700 S. Maryland Ave., and said identification badges have been revised to better protect staff privacy.

