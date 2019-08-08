Sen. Peters also named to Property Tax Relief Task Force, joining Tarver

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A day after local Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-25th) was announced as the House Democratic Caucus’ pick for a new task force to promote property tax relief for Illinoisans, Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) announced he had also been appointed.

“There are a lot of folks struggling to pay their property taxes,” he said in a statement. “We need to figure out a solution to help ease the burden these families face on a regular basis.”

The task force’s first meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Suite 9-040.

