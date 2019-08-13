City and Park District asked to submit written response in OPC appeal

Herald staff report

The City of Chicago and the Chicago Parks District will have until Aug. 15 to submit a written response to a motion filed by Protect Our Parks (POP) in its lawsuit opposing the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park. Initially, the parties were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to discuss the motion.



The case was dismissed in June by Judge John Robert Blakey. POP’s lawyers are now asking Blakey to issue a ruling that, because of new evidence, the appellate court should return the case to him for further consideration.

The new evidence in question is a federal report released on July 29 that found the OPC and related projects will have an “adverse effect” on the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District and Midway Plaisance.

