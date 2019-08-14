Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation wants to help small business owners grow

Herald Staff Report

The University of Chicago’s Polsky Small Business Growth Program is looking for applications from neighborhood- based, minority-owned businesses on the city’s South and West sides for Fall 2019.

Small business owners will have the opportunity to work with Booth School of Business faculty, coaches from the Polsky and U. of C. students who will provide hands-on consulting to each business to determine strengths and challenges of each business to ensure that they are successful as they grow. Applications for the program is due Thursday, Aug. 15.

The program is supported by U. of C’s Office or Civic Engagement and funded by JP Morgan Chase as part of its six-city Ascend 2020 initiative. Chase has invested $40 million to support local businesses that have the potential to grow, create jobs and build economic opportunity in their communities. For more information on the program visit, polsky.uchicago.edu.

