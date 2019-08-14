Residents raise concerns over issues at Lincoln Perry apartments at CAPS meeting

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Although the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting for beat 211 covered a variety of topics, residents raised concerns about tenant issues at Lincoln Perry Apartments on Monday, Aug. 12.

Around 10 people showed up to the CAPS meeting to talk about policing for beat 211, which covers most of Bronzeville. Two beat officers appeared at the meeting to converse with residents about their concerns.

The meeting started with previous issues that happened between July 8 to Aug. 12. Between 3400-3500 S. Indiana Avenue there has been narcotic activity. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has made 24 investigative stops, zero arrests and gave six citations. Residents have made five calls regarding the issue.

Between 100-400 E. 35th Street, from Indiana Avenue and King Drive, there were concerns raised about drug sales. In response to the issue, CPS has made three arrests, 26 investigative stops, 30 gang/narcotic dispersals and four citations.

According to the arrest statistics and CLEARmap reports between July 8 and Aug. 12 there have been a total of 21 arrests, 146 traffic stops and 81 investigative stops.

On July 20, at 31st Street and the Lake around 3 a.m. a woman leaving a beach party was shot after two people got into a verbal altercation. According to the officers who attended the meeting, the report does not make sense because the 1st Police District covers the beaches along the lakefront, but there is not a beach at 31st Street. Data about the shooting should have ended up in the 1st District reports, but since the report of shots fired appeared to be in the 2nd District, it impacted their statistics.

Residents who lived at the Lincoln Perry Apartments, 3245 S. Prairie Ave., were concerned about a tenant who has been walking through their hallways inappropriately dressed, playing loud music and threatening other residents. One resident has made several calls to the police, but a report was not filed. According to management, the resident has been a problem for at least five months. Since the tenant is a Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) resident, the manager has filed complaints with CHA’s legal department, but they have not acted on the complaints. Officers suggested that the resident keep filing complaints and documenting their issues with officers to have an official timeline of complaints.

The 2nd District will host a Back-to-School event in partnership with Chicago City Life Center on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5501 S. LaSalle St. There will be music, free food and games for all to enjoy.

The next CAPS meeting for beat 211 will happen Sept. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Illinois College of Optometry, 3240 S. Indiana Ave.

s.smylie@hpherald.com