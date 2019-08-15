Hyde Parker’s documentary focuses on Harold Washington

By CHRISTIAN BELANGER

Contributing writer

In 1983, when Harold Washington narrowly won his first mayoral election, Joe Winston was a junior at Kenwood Academy. “He made a big impression on me, and the people around me,” said Winston.

Now Winston, a filmmaker and one-time, cult-classic TV show host, has launched a public fundraiser to complete “Punch 9,” a documentary he’s directing about Washington. Earlier this month, he began a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising $75,000 to finish the movie, which he hopes will be the first major film about Washington’s mayoralty.

“Punch 9” has its roots in the presidential election of 2008. “When Obama became president, a lot of well-meaning white liberals whom I knew said things to me like, ‘Well, now, everything’s going to be alright,’ ” said Winston. “And I turned to them and said, ‘What are you talking about? Don’t you remember Harold Washington?’ In other words, I knew from my own experience what kind of white racist reaction a Black leader can expect.”

Washington was dogged by racism throughout his mayoral campaign and time in office. In the 1983 general election, his Republican opponent Bernard Epton’s campaign slogan was “Before it’s too late,” a thinly veiled appeal to the city’s white ethnic enclaves. When Walter Mondale and Washington visited a Polish church on the Northwest Side, residents shouted racial slurs at the two of them. Once he took office, 29 City Council members, all but one of them white, formed a majority opposition bloc, obstructing Washington’s policy agenda from the outset of his term.

“Obama’s approach was largely about accommodation of his adversaries…. Harold Washington had no interest in that. He made deals, and he compromised, but he never accommodated. He fought them, tooth and nail,” said Winston.

Throughout his time as mayor, he was also unswervingly progressive. “He has this amazing vision of government that I think is still fresh. There’s a policy document lying around somewhere from 1984, which was his first full year in office. And it reads like the mayor today should probably crack it open and take a look,” said Winston.

Winston’s fellow producers on the film include Bob Hercules and Raymond Lambert, who recently worked on a 2016 documentary of Maya Angelou that won a Peabody Award.

Winston himself has spent the last three decades in film and TV. After graduating from Yale in 1988, he returned to his parents’ home in Hyde Park. There, he created “This Week in Joe’s Basement,” a loose imitation of a talk show that ran for five years on Channel 19 and had a small, devoted cadre of viewers.

After “Joe’s Basement,” Winston began to make documentaries: one an early look into the Burning Man Festival, another an adaptation of Thomas Frank’s “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Roger Ebert named “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” one of the best documentaries of 2009, writing that it had “a point to make but no ax to grind.”

Speaking with Winston, one gets a similar sense of mild insistence around “Punch 9”—he’s interested in demythologizing Washington and refocusing attention on his policies and politics.

“Harold Washington is a towering figure in Chicago…. But what led me to make this film is that a lot of his story is in danger of being forgotten,” he said. “Harold Washington, if we do nothing, is in danger of becoming just sort of an icon, a Santa Claus. Like a simplified figure that people can evoke when it’s convenient, without taking into account who he was or what he did.”

The “Punch 9” Kickstarter campaign can be found at kickstarter.com/projects/haroldwashdoc/punch-9-for-harold-washington. It runs through Sept. 4.

