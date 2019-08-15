“Reggies On the Beach” at 63rd Street Beach is expected to open in the fall

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

“Reggies On the Beach” is expected to open in early fall at 63rd Street Beach House, according to owner Robby Glick. The new restaurant and performance venue at the beach is a branch of Glick’s restaurant on South State Street.

“There is quite a stir going on at 63rd street; everybody that sees it loves it. Everybody that walks by it is wondering what is going on and when it is opening,” said Glick. “It is going to be cool, and we’re hoping to be opened in the next couple of weeks.”

Over the last year, “Reggie’s On the Beach” has hit a few bumps in the road to opening. As reported by the Herald in 2018, Glick was hoping that the venue would open that summer or at the beginning of the summer in 2019. Glick is currently working on obtaining a liquor license, passing inspections and finishing construction.

Glick hopes that Reggie’s opens during Labor Day weekend. If everything goes according to plan, Reggies will feature an outdoor 50-by-60-foot deck with a bar, performance area, seating and speakers. Inside the beach house, there will be another bar with seating and television for those who want to watch sports. Reggie’s will have a kitchen, and it will serve food, ice cream and Italian Ice. Once open, Reggie’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 1 to Nov. 1.

“I like the beaches on the South Side —they’re really pretty and serene,” said Glick. “The culture at 63rd street is pretty unique too. It is pretty diverse during the day and it is pretty cool at night with people selling jerk chicken and having drum circles and barbequing out in the park and just hanging out. I think we will fit in with that vibe.”

Glick hopes the bar will draw residents from Hyde Park, South Shore and around Jackson Park. With the bar near the Lakefront Trail, he believes that it will be a good destination for joggers and cyclists to “hang out, get a drink and a sandwich.” He, also, noted that regulars from the South State Reggies are excited for a new destination and will be making a stop at 63rd Street Beach.

