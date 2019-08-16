City, Park District argue ‘adverse effects’ report has no bearing on OPC court ruling

By CHRISTIAN BELANGER

Contributing writer

Lawyers for the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District argued there is no reason to reopen Protect Our Parks’ lawsuit that seeks to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.

In June, Judge John Robert Blakey dismissed POP’s suit, ruling that there was no violation of Illinois Public Trust Doctrine and construction could proceed. Earlier this month, POP petitioned to convince Blakey to reopen the case after the release of a federal review report that found the construction of the OPC would have “adverse effects” on Jackson Park.

In his original opinion, Blakey found that the parkland had not been submerged by water since Illinois became part of the United States. He then had to decide, under public trust doctrine, whether the city and Parks District had the legislative authority to build the center. He ruled that it did, and he dismissed POP’s lawsuit on those grounds.

In last week’s motion, POP argued that the “adverse effects” report, which had not been released when Blakey ruled in June, was significant enough evidence that it may have changed the outcome of the original lawsuit. POP argued that Blakey should either vacate his earlier judgment or ask the appellate court to send the case back to him.

On Thursday, lawyers for the city and Park District argued that the report is irrelevant to the question Blakey considered in the first place—whether construction of the OPC in Jackson Park is allowed under public trust law. “The court’s analysis…began and ended with whether there is sufficient legislative authorization for a presidential center in Jackson Park,” they wrote. “The [federal review report,] though, simply does not bear on that question.

“Even though the construction of new museum facilities can impact existing features in a park, what matters for public trust purposes is that the Illinois General Assembly saw fit to authorize new museums in parks, because, in its judgment, the myriad public benefits that museums provide outweigh those impacts.”

The city and Park district maintain that Blakey ruled that the law allows for the OPC to be built in a park, and it’s not up to the judge to question whether the state legislature adequately weighed costs and benefits when passing that law. That’s why, they write, the federal review report can’t provide a reason for Blakey to vacate his earlier judgment.

In addition to the main argument, Thursday’s motion also argues that the federal review process is already designed to incorporate feedback from the recent report. “It would be entirely consistent — and is in fact routine — for the federal agencies to find that the undertakings here have ‘adverse effects’ on historic resources and then permit the undertaking to proceed,” the lawyers write. “Steps could be taken to mitigate or minimize those impacts in a way beneficial to the public.” For Blakey to reopen the case on the basis of this report, then, would “turn this carefully-calibrated process on its head.”

No timetable has been given for when Blakey will rule on the latest motions.

herald@hpherald.com