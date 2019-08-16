Monarch butterfly festival set for Saturday

By MRINALINI PANDEY

Contributing writer

Faith in Place and the South Shore Park Advisory Council are collaborating to host the Monarch Festival 2019 on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 South Shore Drive.

Monarch butterflies are one of the most iconic pollinators found in the U.S., and they are known for their distinctive wings and migratory patterns. Arguably the longest migration of any

insect, monarch butterflies are known to migrate up to 3,000 miles across North America to winter in Mexico. This second annual festival is a celebration of the butterflies’ migration.

Veronica Kyle, state-wide outreach director at Faith in Place said, “About seven years ago, I wrote and created the “Migration and Me” program to highlight the parallel between the monarch butterfly and the migration pattern of African-American and Latinx communities.

“The monarch migrates from Mexico to Nova Scotia in Canada, and it is the fourth-generation monarch that ultimately makes it back to Mexico. In the African American community, it is usually the third generation that ends up moving back to where their roots are.”

The festival will feature educational lectures, a short Canadian documentary film called the “Flight of the Monarch,” a performance by South Chicago Dance Theatre and numerous exhibits presented by the Shedd Aquarium, the Nature Conservancy and others.

Faith in Place is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1999 with the aim to address issues of environmental sustainability through prayer, dialogue, and action. Over the years, the organization has collaborated with other faith communities in grassroot level environmental action and participated in policy advocacy around environmental issues.

