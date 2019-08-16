Red Fish, Bleu Fish welcomes back chef to run combined kitchen in 5121 Food Hall

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Red Fish, Bleu Fish, Porkchop and The Hyde Speakeasy are morphing into The 5121 Food Hall & Bar, 5121 S. Harper Ave., and executive chef/partner Kenneth Robinson has returned to head the kitchen.

A press release announced that The 5121 Food Hall & Bar will highlight the wide range of food and drinks that space has to offer, including seafood, smoked meats, and Southern comfort dishes.

“We continue to expand our menu to please the desires of our growing fan base,” said owner Jovanis Bouargoub. “We’ve recruited our former chef at Porkchop, Kenneth Robinson, to become Executive Chef/Partner, heading up the entire kitchen operation. He will continue to develop the menus of all three venues at the 5121 Food Hall & Bar.”

Under Robinson’s direction, Red Fish, Bleu Fish has launched a new menu that will feature more seafood and fish dishes and incorporate prime steak. Among the new dishes is a “build your own” seafood boil.

The restaurant will maintain their normal business hours and free, validated parking is available next to Whole Foods on the lower level.

