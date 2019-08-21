Majestic Mahler Symphony closes Grant Park Music Festival

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

This popular Mahler symphony, completed in 1894 after six years of work, is titled “Resurrection,” and Mahler wrote his own notes for each of the five movements, explaining what the music is meant to represent. The first movement imagines standing by the coffin of a loved one, where the mind wanders through memories of their “life, struggles, passions and aspirations,” followed by considerations of the meaning of both life and death.One of the signs of the end of summer is the winding down of summer music festivals and special series, such as the Grant Park Music Festival. On Friday and Saturday the Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus, under the baton of Carlos Kalmar, performed back-to-back concerts featuring Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C Minor.

Before the music began Friday night at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Kalmar made some remarks about the work, including its meaning. He said that the night’s performance was dedicated to cellist Dale Newton, a member of the orchestra for 45 years, who died last autumn. Newton, he said, was not only a wonderful musician, but also a calm and collegial member of the GPMF community who brightened rehearsals with bright, loud shirts purchased in the 50th state, where he spent considerable time as a member of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

Kalmar honored Newton as well as the composer with a fine performance. The opening cello lines were crisply accented, with a compelling entrance from the winds and surging sound from the high strings. Throughout the symphony, the punctuation by the percussion was assured and precise, including muscular bass drum and buoyant timpani, which anchored the complex, layered music.

The only serious criticism of the entire performance concerns pacing. I cannot agree with all of Kalmar’s choices. He once or twice slowed tempos, making them seem nearly ponderous. More often, he pushed speeds to the limit. This robbed some of the notes not only of their musical value, but also, by depriving them of enough air to breathe, reduced some of the artistic impact of the faster sections. Ultimately, this is a matter of interpretation, and others may have found the pulse just right.

Mahler explained in his notes that the Andante is in the style of a Ländler (an Austrian folk precursor of the waltz), where the mourner recalls happy moments with the friend who is now gone. Kalmar softened the edges of the dance-like sections, creating flowing music. The pizzicato was pert and bouncy, with a pleasing momentum leading into the creamy legato sections. There was lovely floating from the flutes. The harp arpeggio at the end had lightness and grace.

The Scherzo illustrates the confusion of life and the sometimes “senseless bustle” of the everyday that can induce pain and even horror. The movement is based on Mahler’s setting of “Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt” from “Des Knaben Wunderhorn,” much of which he composed at the same time as he worked on the Symphony No. 2. It begins with bold timpani strokes that grabbed attention. Kalmar’s tempos were brisk, even bracing, contributing to the sense of endless, meaningless hustle, as did the eerie sound of the violinists playing col legno (striking the strings with the stick of the bow).

The penultimate movement is entitled “Urlicht” (“primal light”) and describes the urge to move beyond worldly suffering. Mezzo-soprano soloist J’Nai Bridges was tentative in the beginning, yet quickly connected to the music creating a deep, rich sound and offering a vivid interpretation of the text. The orchestra adeptly supported her.

This proceeded, without pause, directly into the final, and largest, movement of the symphony, where Mahler declares that the end of all living things has come. Soprano soloist Amanda Majeski joined Bridges, providing pretty singing and luminous warmth. The Grant Park Chorus, prepared by chorus director Christopher Bell, was at its very best. They remained seated for much of the fifth movement, emphasizing quiet sections. The blending of their voices was superb, with both the ringing soprano and solemn bass lines clearly expressed.

The off-stage orchestra members, creating music from a distance, effectively enhanced the other-worldliness of the score. On stage, the orchestra grew and receded in power, moving from big sound to muted cries, as the symphony moved inexorably to the big conclusion.

When it arrived, it was glorious. The music swelled, and slowly but deliberately unwound. The chorus stood and gave force to the final lines: “I shall die in order to live! Rise again, yes you will rise again, my heart, in the twinkling of an eye! What you have conquered will carry you to God!”

There was a chorus singing to the heavens, blaring brass, and percussion pounding out emphasis. The organ was more than a church accessory, contributing gravitas. The winds and strings seemed to have sprung wings, as they, too, sang to the heavens along with Bridges and Majeski.

The final moments had majesty and mystery, the music swirling in the open air. The thunder as the symphony ended was fantastic.

The audience seemed well pleased, and the curtain calls gave listeners a chance to applaud the various people who had contributed to a powerful end-of-the-season event.

Carlos Kalmar, who has now concluded his 20th year as artistic director and principal conductor of the Grant Park Symphony and Chorus, must have been mighty proud of the folks on stage, as well as looking forward to next year’s festival, which begins on Jun. 10, 2020. I can hardly wait.